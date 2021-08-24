More details released in 'COVID-related' death of American tourist

More details released in 'COVID-related' death of American touristTuesday, August 24, 2021
|
NEGRIL, Westmoreland – The Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) has confirmed that a 34-year-old American citizen, who was a guest at a hotel in Negril, Westmoreland, died Monday morning at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James where she was admitted with COVID-19.
According to a release from the WRHA, the American visitor was a guest at a hotel situated along the tourism resilient corridor.
The visitor reportedly arrived at the hotel on August 11 and was scheduled to depart on Monday, August 16. She developed COVID-19 like symptoms on the evening of her arrival, the release from the WRHA disclosed.
"She was isolated at the hotel and taken to the Noel Holmes Hospital on Monday, August 16, 2021 and later transferred to the Cornwall Regional Hospital,” the WRHA said.
The WRHA explained that while at hospital, the 34-year-old developed complications.
"The American, who was confirmed positive for COVID-19, developed complications and passed away in hospital on Monday, August 23," the release indicated.
Observer Online has learnt that the visitor, who was pregnant, was diabetic and refused to sign a hospitalisation form.
The Ministry of Tourism mandated the creation of the tourism resilient corridors, encompassing much of the northern coast, southern coast and New Kingston.
In these corridors, tourism businesses must be certified by the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) for having implemented, to the letter, all the COVID-19 prevention protocols with internal systems enhanced, with governmental surveillance and enforcement to ensure compliance.
