More field hospitals coming

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health & Wellness is seeing to the establishment of additional field hospitals as part of its COVID-19 response efforts through collaboration with the private sector and other partners.

The most recent addition is at the University Hospital of the West Indies where ground has been broken and work begun for a 60-bed facility.

“We want to acknowledge the private sector group, led by Mr Gary Allen of the RJRGleaner Group, for helping to make this field hospital possible,” said Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton.

The minister was speaking at the ministry's virtual COVID Conversation press briefing on Thursday, September 9.

“Work is also progressing at the Savanna-la-Mar and May Pen hospitals, each with 40 beds. At the same time, the field hospitals at Falmouth, St Joseph and Spanish Town remain operational,” the minister added.

The minister urged members of the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to help prevent serious illness, hospitalisation and/or death. To get vaccinated, persons are asked to visit a vaccination site, details of which are available at https://vaccination.moh.gov.jm/.

Jamaicans are also reminded to remain vigilant in their adherence to infection prevention and control measures, namely mask wearing; maintaining a physical distance from others, and frequently washing and/or sanitising hands.

On Thursday, September 9, Jamaica recorded 638 new COVID-19 infections and confirmed eight deaths. The new cases moved the total number of infections to 74,645 since the first case was recorded last year, while the death toll climbed to 1,693.

Up to 11:00 am Friday, Jamaica had administered some 613,962 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Of that number, 460,083 were first doses, 141,518 were second doses and 12,361 were single doses.