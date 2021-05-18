More from the AJ/Kamina email exchange

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Observer has received copies of the emails reportedly sent by former Senator AJ Nicholson to now Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith in 2018, and one sent in 2019.

Earlier, OBSERVER ONLINE published the emails, but at that time had not seen a September 23, 2018 correspondence. That email thread is now added.

The emails have been lightly edited for style and libel.

EMAIL #1

Date: Mon, 6 Aug 2018, 12:51 am

Title: CORRUPTION-BRUISED – KARMA

From: Nicholson to Johnson Smith

GREETINGS!

“Why is it that I, for one, am not in the least surprised at the reference by Martin Henry, in last week's Sunday Gleaner, to “corruption-bruised Andrew”? Or, by the indelible stain of corruption that has become the volcanic characteristic that envelopes Jamaica's present Government?

“What has led me to this settled position?

“I assure you that it has nothing whatsoever to do with a gleeful opposition senator — how could YOU ever forget — mercilessly calling me out for a sotto voce, mumbling suggestion of 'flexi rape', from my seat, in the Senate. For that, my sincere, much heralded public apology was, of course, to be fully forthcoming, with an acknowledged resonating presentation, on my feet, from the floor of the Senate Chamber.

“It is not even because Horace Chang caused a most scurrilous, LYING article to be written about me in a Sunday Gleaner — you would have every reason to remember that utterly unkind 'caveman' reference, wouldn't you? — causing so much hurtful embarrassment to my family, and for which neither he nor anyone else in your party has ever apologised.

“There are two reasons, among others, for any lack of surprise on my part.

“First, Holness, in one of his usual senseless displays of a complete lack of good judgement, chose to elevate three proven public LIARS — exposed by Gordon House camera recordings which, by the way, do not lie — who have never apologised, to high positions in Jamaica's system of Government in the Cabinet and the Legislature.

“Second, … in an absolutely classless and unthinking precedent-setting example... in Jamaica's political history … [the] party [gave]a red carpet welcome at the Norman Manley International Airport for a deportee who had been convicted for raping a young girl in her very early teens, and immediately afterwards, attended a press conference held for the deportee.

“”All this, without a scintilla of apology. And, hypocritically, at the time not a word from YOU, mindful of the all too recent loud calling out of flexi rape!

“As I say, there are other reasons, but for me, these two will forever live in the album of my memory, for they strike at the very heart of the integrity of the kind of stewardship and the rigour and standard that our practice of governance should attain to, and indeed enjoy

“I'm well aware of your party's mantra these days of 'bad mind', but the portents are that it is going to get much worse for... this present corruption-stained Administration.

“You have all sown far too many bad seeds!

“Mark my word, just 'kotch', watch and behold ...KARMA!

EMAIL #2

Date: 23 Aug 2018, 4:36 pm

Title: Did the culture minister get it right? | Commentary | Jamaica Gleaner

From: Nicholson to Johnson Smith

This was a link to a published article that Nicholson had authored

EMAIL#3

Date: 23/09/2018 5:24 am

Title: RAPE...REAL...RAPE

From: Nicholson to Johnson Smith

Ministers

WHY I DIDN'T REPORT IT...

The Q is: Who gets to tell the true story?

There is, by every measure, a recognizable coincidence of approach to RAPE (real rape) that ghastly characterizes the thinking of leadership in BOTH the White House and Jamaica House: Victims are liars!!!

The Red Carpet has been spread for perpetrators by today's occupants of both Governance Houses.

Surely you REMEMBER??

NOT EASILY FORGOTTEN!!

Michelle would have told Obama that, regardless of his private views, he can't be seen to endorse such a press conference in those circumstances.

Rape is causing unusual havoc and turmoil in both capitals, though on notably different fronts, and with devastating outcomes.

KARMA? MORE TO COME!!

Email #4

Date: Sep 23, 2018, 9:22 AM

Title: RAPE...REAL...RAPE

From: Johnson Smith to Nicholson

Dear Mr Nicholson, I must ask you to immediately cease and desist from writing me. I do not understand your allusions but the menace emanating from your emails makes me feel extremely uncomfortable at best and threatened at worst.

To be absolutely clear - STOP CEASE AND DESIST.

EMAIL#5

Date: Sep 23, 2018, 9:22 AM

Title: RAPE...REAL...RAPE

From: Nicholson to Johnson Smith

Minister:

Your command will at once be obeyed; but first grant me this: “menace...uncomfortable...threatened” by my emails?

I would certainly feel put upon if only something, anything, I said in any of those emails was found to be untrue, which may amount to an offence, but not a sin.

The TRUTH is what makes you uncomfortable, Minister, FACE IT!! You will have to live with it, uncomfortably. You will NEVER be allowed to forget!

I'm satisfied that my message has hit the spot, and your colleague with a far more experienced head, Ed, knows exactly what I'm about, and the long-term repercussions; but don't bother to ask him, he will carry you wide!

EMAIL #6

Date: Sat, 22 Jun 2019, 12:28 pm

Title: Opposition senators accuse Johnson Smith of lying

From: Nicholson to Johnson Smith

“And we are satisfied that this could never have been about the difference between the LUNCH room and the LADIES' room. Surely you remember!!!

“And, too, this could never have been about the welfare of a convicted child rapist in Qatar, later met at the NW Manley Int'l Airport … after his deportation to Jamaica.

“Surely you recall!!!

“And, please don't regard this as another “threat” so that your colleague should need to report me once again to the Commissioner of Police. Remember?

“No need, great minister, will bother you no further!!!