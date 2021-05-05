More mango shipments to US in the works

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) says more mango shipments to the United States are expected following the first mango shipment of the season which was done on April 30.

In a statement today, JAMPRO noted that local agribusiness companies Dawson Trading and Carita Jamaica partnered with international buyer, Seasons Farm Fresh, to export the shipment of the season.

Approximately 6,440 kilograms of mangoes were shipped on Friday with more shipments to follow twice a week throughout the season, the corporation said. This, it said, is a continuation of the companies' partnership which started in 2019.

Rita Hylton, CEO of Carita Limited noted that the potential for mangoes was great, and more growth was needed in the production of the fruit. It is estimated that investing in mango orchards can have a 33.7 per cent average return on investments over a 10-year period, JAMPRO said.

“The potential value of this business is so huge. It is good to have the hype and excitement for the first shipment, but the market needs the production of good fruit to increase dramatically,” Hylton said.

President of JAMPRO, Diane Edwards, echoed the Carita CEO's statements. She said that there is high demand for Jamaican fresh produce and that JAMPRO is focused on supporting the agricultural sector's growth to meet this demand.

“The Government of Jamaica is committed to finding new ways to develop agriculture not only for export but for local consumption. With more public and private partnerships, and increased support to our farmers and exporters, we believe we will see further expansion in the export of fresh produce and value-added products,” Edwards explained.