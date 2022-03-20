More officers to be deployed to monitor developments - Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The number of officers who monitor and supervise developments will be increased to ensure the process is done in an orderly manner.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness who further advised that various technological solutions will be employed to improve monitoring, inspection and enforcement as it relates to developments.

Holness, who was making his contribution to the 2022/23 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 17, noted that while he is pro-development, it must be done in compliance with correct procedures.

“I believe in orderly development…(but) there is a concerning level of disorder in development in Jamaica. If the transformation of our skyline, business districts and residential communities is to be sustainable and aesthetically pleasing then it cannot be done in a disorderly way,” he said.

The prime minister noted that there needs to be greater clarity, and tightening of gaps in the legislation governing development, particularly the approval process. He said there also needs to be greater coordination and collaboration between the various agencies and arms of government.

In relation to legislation, Holness pointed out that the Town and Country Planning Act, which was put in place in 1957, needs to be upgraded.

“I have told both the head of the National Environment and Planning Agency and the other stakeholders that the process of reviewing the act should begin and we need to do it quickly and move through with recommendations for its amendment quickly,” he said.

The prime minister said recommendations should take into consideration the need for greater consultation, which should be embedded in the act.

“The [concerns of the] people who live in areas [being developed] …ought to be taken in upfront in determining developments,” he said.