More than $3B spent on electronic devices for students and teachers, says Vaz

More than $3B spent on electronic devices for students and teachers, says VazWednesday, September 29, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Daryl Vaz, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, has disclosed that the Government has spent more than $3 billion to procure electronic devices for students and teachers to aid with online learning which has been necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vaz, in a statement in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, said to date, 40,000 tablets were procured at a cost of $982 million and distributed to students on the Programme for Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) under the Tablets in Schools Roll-Out Project.
He added that 26,000 tablets were procured for $809 million for teachers in public schools, under the Tablets for Teachers Programme. PATH students also benefitted from 15,000 laptops costing $1.3 billion.
Vaz noted that $720 million was earmarked for the Own Your Own Device programme to assist 36,000 students to purchase a device. He said the initiative is being continued in the current financial year.
“The expenditure across these initiatives amounted to more than $3.3 billion in the last fiscal year,” said Vaz.
Looking ahead, he said the procurement is at an advanced stage for 25,000 tablets for grades 1-3 students on PATH at a cost of more than $700 million.
He said the Own Your Own Device initiative has seen approximately 25,000 students benefiting so far in this fiscal year at a cost of $730 million.
The technology minister said $330 million earmarked by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, through the Constituency Development Fund, will provide 7,500 devices to approximately one hundred students in each constituency during this school term.
Additionally, five thousand laptops will be procured for teachers at a cost of $450 million.
“We expect to put 55,000 devices into the hands of students and teachers in this fiscal year at a cost of approximately $2.30 billion,” said Vaz.
He said the initiatives require significant procurement which must be carried out in keeping with the Public Procurement Act.
