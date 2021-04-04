More than 1,000 elders vaccinated at second blitz — Health Ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says some 1,038 people were inoculated with their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine yesterday at the second vaccination blitz at the National Arena.

Individuals 75 years and older were registered and invited to receive the COVID-19 vaccines, but later in the day, people 60 years and older were also allowed to be vaccinated, the ministry said.

It noted that a different approach was employed, as the ministry introduced a community based intervention aimed at increasing participation in the COVID-19 vaccination implementation programme.

According to the ministry, this intervention saw five Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Kingston and St Andrew area mobilising their constituents to be vaccinated.

Moving forward, the said it will be working with the Electoral Office of Jamaica, MPs and councillors to assist with the identification, registration and movement of the targeted groups to the relevant vaccination sites.

However, the ministry noted that the options of registering online on the Ministry of Health and Wellness' website and through the National Vaccination Hotline still remains.

The ministry said as of Saturday, April 10, the Vaccination Blitz will be rolled out islandwide at the following locations: The National Arena, Celebration Church (Portmore), SDC Office St Thomas, Montego Bay Convention Centre (St James), Lucea Anglican Church (Hanover), Denbigh Show Ground (Clarendon), St Mark's Anglican Parish Church (Manchester), St Matthew's Anglican Parish Church (St Elizabeth), Bahia Principe Resort (St Ann), Trelawny Multi-Purpose Centre, Gayle Civic Centre (St Mary), and Folly Oval (Portland).

So far (as of April 1) 42,754 Jamaicans have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, representing of two per cent of the population.