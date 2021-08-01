More than 1,200 employers owe in excess of $700m in HEART/NSTA-Trust contributions

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Hundreds of millions of dollars in employer contributions owed to the HEART/NSTA-Trust remain uncollected, the training agency has revealed.

In its written responses to the Parliament's Public administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) the HEART Trust said that as at June 30, 2021, there were 1,286 firms with audited three per cent contribution arrears amounting to $723 million.

According to the Trust, the oldest contributor liability dates back to March 2009.

With $406 million, a total of 541 businesses in Kingston and St Andrew are responsible for the lion's share of the arrears.

The full amount owed by collectorate is listed in the table below:

Collectorate Balance ($) No. of firms Kingston 406,058,224.93 541 Montego Bay 101,792,698.34 124 St. Ann's Bay 27,322,350.00 81 Mandeville 38,900,090.80 69 Spanish Town 41,881,297.75 63 Savanna-La-Mar 15,542,821.20 51 May Pen 8,156,884.72 42 Portmore 7,645,392.53 41 Santa Cruz 6,039,738.12 38 Brown's Town 6,983,900.97 33 Port Antonio 2,042,894.94 24 Port Maria 20,655,372.20 23 Lucea 2,952,934.15 21 Morant Bay 2,379,699.50 21 Falmouth 4,601,307.33 19 Old Harbour 13,119,147.86 18 Linstead 2,586,083.47 14 Black River 1,274,366.76 12 Lionel Town 7,023,959.68 12 Christiana 1,619,935.79 8 Moneague 1,028,177.82 7 Jackson Town 626,291.28 7 Annotto Bay 1,030,558.45 6 Chapelton 100,540.23 5 Port Maria 395,039.04 4 Buff Bay 675.18 1 Falmouth 1,248,424.24 1 Grand Total $723,008,807.28 1286

Employers become eligible to pay HEART Trust contributions when their total gross emoluments (wage bill) exceed $14, 444. Each month, eligible employers contribute to the Heart Trust Fund three per cent of the total amount of monthly emoluments paid to employees.