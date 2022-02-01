More than 1,500 JPS customers affected by power outages due to heavy rains

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is reporting that more than 1,500 of its customers in primarily four parishes are being affected by power outages as a result of heavy rains.

According to JPS in a statement Tuesday afternoon, flooding and landslides as a result of the downpour are impacting its infrastructure in a number of communities.

The main parishes presently being impacted by the supply disruptions are St Ann, St Mary, Trelawny and Portland. Among the communities are:

St Ann: Parry Town, Belair, Lime Hall, Shaw Park, Plantation, Discovery Bay, Lilyfield;

St Mary: Lighthouse, Berry Hill, Jackson District, Hazard;

Trelawny: Excellence Hotel, Florence Hall, Stonebrook; and

Portland: Windsor Forest.

The light and power company said it is working to restore electricity to the affected customers as soon as is possible but is only able to do so when it is safe.

“Heavy rains and unstable terrain make some restoration efforts very dangerous for both those working and customers,” the company said.