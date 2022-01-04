More than 100 candidates nominated to contest January 19 poll in Barbados

More than 100 candidates nominated to contest January 19 poll in BarbadosTuesday, January 04, 2022
|
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Barbados' two major political parties have nominated 60 candidates to contest the January 19 snap general election announced by Prime Minister Mia Mottley last week.
The Supervisor of Elections, Angela Taylor, said Monday's Nomination Day went smoothly. An electoral official said that apart from the ruling Barbados Labour Party (BLP) and the opposition Democratic Labour Party (DLP), candidates representing five other political parties and nine independents will contest the elections.
They said a total of 108 candidates will vie for the 30 seats in the parliament. In the last general election, the BLP won all 30 seats, crushing the then DLP government.
But one BLP member, Bishop Joseph Atherley, crossed the floor to become opposition leader and is leading a coalition Alliance Party for Progress (APP) into the election.
The APP is contesting 20 seats and Bishop Atherley told voters that a BLP administration would not take Barbados in the right direction and suggested that there was a need for a change in Government.
He told reporters that regardless of the outcome of the polls, the country needs a strong opposition in Parliament.
“Change this government, or if you feel satisfied with what they are doing, make sure that the Opposition in the Parliament, which has been doing its job, is strengthened,” he said.
Both Prime Minister Mottley and the DLP leader, Verla De Peiza, say they are confident of victory.
“We have to make some decisions that will position this country to face some of the most difficult circumstances in the next 10 to 15 years,” Mottley told reporters.
Meanwhile, De Peiza said, “it is clear that the dissatisfaction with present administration did not take long to set in and let's face it, it's a series of own goals that brought them to that point and our people are very pleased to have the opportunity to signal their discontent earlier than they expected”.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy