More than 100 people have been killed in motor vehicle crashes since the start of the year

While figures released by the Road Safety Unit [RSU] earlier on Friday showed that there were 97 deaths in 77 days this year, a fatal crash on the North Coast Highway in Trelawny Friday evening claimed three lives.

Those killed are 25-year-old Kemar Smith, of Hyde in Clarks Town, Trelawny, 21-year-old Lexian Williams of Chalky Hill, St Ann and 31-year-old Chris Codner of Exchange, St Ann.

Reports from the Duncans police are that about 6:40 pm Smith was driving a Toyota Mark X motor car from Falmouth towards St Ann with Williams as a passenger.

Upon reaching the vicinity of Spring Hill, Smith reportedly lost control of the car which then crashed into a Toyota Voxy minivan being driven by Codner and which was heading in the opposite direction. Smith, Williams and Codner were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. Five other persons, including four who were travelling in the Toyota Voxy and one who was travelling in the Toyota Mark X received injuries and were admitted to hospital.

And the police have identified the man who died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision on the Round Hill main road in Hanover on Friday.

He is 44-year-old James Martinez, a citizen of the United States who resided in Marietta, Georgia.

Martinez was driving a Toyota Crown motor car from Montego Bay, St James, when on reaching a section of the roadway he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided into an Isuzu motor truck that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The incident happened about 6:00 pm.

Two females were hospitalised following the collision.

Meanwhile, the RSU said that fatal crashes and fatalities have increased by five per cent and 10 per cent respectively when compared with the similar period in 2021. It said fatalities for 2022 are projected to decrease by eight per cent.

The RSU also said that pedestrians account for 26 per cent of the road users killed as at March 18.

Motorcyclists account for 27 per cent of those killed during the period while drivers of private motor vehicles account for 22 per cent of those who have perished on the nation's roads this year. Passengers of private motor vehicles account for 10 per cent of the road users killed as at March 18.

The category described as “vulnerable road users” and which is made up of pedestrians, pedal cyclists, motorcyclists and pillion riders account for 60 per cent of the road users killed since January 1.