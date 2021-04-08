More than 47,000 doses of COVID jab administered so far

More than 47,000 doses of COVID jab administered so farThursday, April 08, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton says 47,708 people have so far received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
This is the latest statistic as of April 7 and represents 96 per cent of the target set for the first month of the vaccination programme, the minister said.
He noted that majority of the people vaccinated are 70 years and older and are from Kingston and St Andrew.
The minister also noted that the country has exceeded its vaccination target for healthcare workers with 16,875 of them receiving their first vaccine jab, which represents 113 per cent of its target.
