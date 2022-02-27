More than US$80,000 in supplies for public health system

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Medical items from international charity Medgive, valued at more than US$87,000, were presented to the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) through the National Health Fund (NHF) last Friday.

According to a release, the donated items include 80 Kentron lab coats, 24 assorted Nitrate gloves, 37 Ironwear coveralls, 19 Value Max lab coats, 16 non-medical face masks, 42 Joyson USA 1-14V391-BB mobility safety systems, and 40 pails of assorted medical instruments.

The suite of supplies is to assist in Jamaica's COVID-19 recovery efforts.

The items were handed over in a ceremony at the NHF's pharmaceutical warehouse in Kingston and are to be distributed among several SRHA facilities and hospitals across the region.

Member of Parliament for Southeast Clarendon Pearnel Charles Jr, thanked the organisation for its generous donation, noting that ongoing support of the public health system is critical to these efforts.

“It is giving with purpose and giving at a time when it is most needed…We want all Jamaicans to have access to the best quality health care…That is the goal of the government and everyone who has dedicated themselves through the NHF, and through the regional health authorities,” Minister Charles Jr said.

Chief Executive Officer of the NHF Everton Anderson in his remarks observed that the donation is an example of several that have significantly bolstered the medical reserves of the public health system.

“We at the NHF, I don't think we have ever seen a time as now when we work together as one country to include those abroad, who have seen fit to give generously, even in these difficult times,” he emphasised.

Medgive is a registered non-profit organisation based in New York, USA, that distributes medical supplies and medical equipment to hospitals and clinics and medical institutions in developing countries.

Representative of the Medgive Foundation Rabbi Yitzchak Walderman, who participated in the ceremony virtually, said the charity's mission is to provide essential medical supplies where it is needed.

“It is giving the medicine, it is giving the necessities to help give life to people that God created. That is really what Medgive is all about.”