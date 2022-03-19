Morgan attacks PNP for being 'hypocritical' after Scott-Mottley accuses PM of disregarding judicial process in DRMA-flouting ministers affair

Jamaica Labour Party [JLP] Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, Robert Nesta Morgan is taking issue with comments made by People's National Party [PNP] Senator, Donna Scott-Mottley, who accused Prime Minister Andrew Holness of disregarding the judicial process when he announced on Thursday that a $100,000 fine will be imposed on Government Ministers who breached the Disaster Risk Management Act [DRMA] when they attended an album launch for recording artiste Shenseea on Tuesday.

Morgan, in an interview with OBSERVER ONLINE, went as far as to call Scott-Mottley's comments hypocritical.

Said Morgan: “Mrs Donna Scott-Mottley, the good Senator and her leader [Mark Golding], have demonstrated a special and acute type of hypocrisy. They have double standards and they are afraid to hold their members accountable for the same things they criticise us for…because we've seen over the last several months the leader of the Opposition went on a campaign, many of the people with him were without masks, while he went on an island-wide tour”.

“We've seen a member of the Opposition at the same event without a mask. We've also seen other members of the Opposition flouting the rules,” Morgan stated.

Adding that Holness has always held his party members accountable for their actions whenever they break the rules, Morgan said, “On the occasions where members of the Government have not followed the rules as they should, they have been sanctioned. We've yet to see a member of the Opposition being sanctioned for not following the rules, and our leader is holding us accountable because that is what should happen and that is what is the expectation of the people of Jamaica.”

“And while our leader is holding us accountable, the Senator and her leader are sitting on the sidelines criticising us for holding ourselves accountable while they are flouting the rule,” Morgan continued.

He also claimed the Opposition should be “embarrassed that the government continues to demonstrate to the people of Jamaica that we care about the rules,” while the PNP continues to “flout the rules.”

Continuing to focus attention on the PNP, Morgan insisted that the PNP has no regard for the rules. He spoke to the scandal involving two former ministers of national security who were both flagged in an Integrity Commission Special Report for awarding gun permits to individuals of questionable character.

In the wake of the damning report, the Jamaica Labour Party's Robert Montague who served as security minister between 2016 and 2018, resigned from the Cabinet as minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation. However, the PNP's Peter Bunting, who was security minister between 2012 and 2016, has refused to resign as Opposition spokesman on national security or from his leadership position as leader of Opposition business in the Senate, despite calls for him to do so.

“It's not just about COVID and the DRMA. Whenever we do something that the country finds challenging to accept we hold ourselves accountable, we cannot say that about Donna Scott-Mottley's party. Whenever they do anything they do not want to hold themselves accountable, they find all sorts of excuses as to why they should not be held accountable for their actions, and that's the specific case with Mr Bunting,” Morgan stated.

When asked about Scott-Mottley's statement that the Prime Minister has no authority to issue fines, and the Ministers in questions should instead be brought before the court, Morgan said Scott-Mottley “clearly lacks an understanding about accountability.”

“All the members who were sanctioned are members of a political organisation called the Jamaica Labour party. The leader of the Jamaica Labour Party has sanctioned them for what he deemed as inappropriate action within a part of the constitution and a part of the rules of the organisation. If you are a member of an organisation and you do something that the organisation feels you probably should not have done, the organisation has the right to sanction you, it has nothing to do with a judicial process, it has nothing to do with a legal process,” said Morgan who is also the Minister of Information.

When asked if he believes the ministers should have been charged by the police and taken before a judge for breaching COVID-19 protocols under the DRMA, Morgan said, “That is not something I can comment on as I am not a constituted authority,” before again focusing attention on the PNP.

“But, what I will say to you is that in this case where an individual in our organisation has been found to not live up to the rules of the DRMA, they have been sanctioned. If you go on social media there are hundreds of pictures of members of the Opposition flouting the DRMA, not wearing masks, attending large crowds and campaigns. The Opposition leader hosted a function with over 20-add people there, none of them had on masks and that was not two weeks ago that was one-and-a-half weeks ago, it's hypocrisy and the country needs to call them out for it,” Morgan said.

Following backlash and outrage from the public about preferential treatment for government ministers, Holness, during his contribution to the Budget Debate on Thursday imposed what he said was a fine on five of his ministers who attended dancehall artiste Shenseea's album launch at Romeich Major's Campbell Boulevard Entertainment headquarters on Tuesday.

Minister of Finance, Dr Nigel Clarke; Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton; Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports, Olivia Grange; Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Floyd Green; and State Minister Alando Terrelonge, were all in attendance at the album launch.

They were all photographed, sometimes mask-less, hugging and defying social distancing orders.

