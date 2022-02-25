PNP, JLP assist Jamaican students in Ukraine

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Robert Nesta Morgan, the minister with responsibility for information, has commended both the Opposition and the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) for their efforts toward assisting Jamaican students in Ukraine.

Both parties have accumulated over US$20,000 to get the Jamaican nationals to safety amid the Russian invasion.

Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital Friday, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.

Several Jamaican students who were trapped in the country had to seek safety in underground bunkers.

“The PM (Prime Minister) has mobilised assistance for the students in Ukraine at approximately US $11,500. He has been doing various means of assistance through his Positive Jamaica Foundation and up to yesterday, he would've been doing the fundraising for it. It will be channelled through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Morgan told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“We didn't really think it was something we would put in a release, but it is very good that both the Opposition and the Government are basically working towards assisting these students.”

Earlier, the People's National Party (PNP) revealed that it has established a US$10,000 fund to help the students.

In a release, party president Mark Golding says the money is to help with transportation, food or other necessities, and said he has contacted Prime Minister Andrew Holness to see if the funds can also be routed through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.