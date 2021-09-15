Morgan reports 'fake Whatsapp messages' to police

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Robert Morgan says he has contacted the police over fake Whatsapp messages purporting to be from him regarding Cabinet colleagues.

He called the purported messages from him circulating on social media “false, malicious and defamatory”.

“I wish to state unequivocally, I had no such conversations with anyone,” Morgan said in a statement.

Morgan said he has reported the matter to Deputy Commissioner of the Police, Fitz Bailey, and his attorneys.

“When we find the perpetrators of this cybercrime we will use all the legal avenues available to us to bring them to justice,” Morgan said.