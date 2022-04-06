'It's a police matter': Morgan says he has no knowledge of alleged illegal party at Transport Authority

Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Robert Morgan says he has no knowledge of an alleged illegal party at the headquarters of the Transport Authority on December 17 last year when the country was still under the restrictions of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

The DRMA measures were imposed in 2020 to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the island.

The measures were only mostly lifted on March 18, and persons who were found in breach of the law before that date were still appearing in court up to last week to pay fines.

Morgan, the de facto information minister, was asked whether the government would be pressing for sanctions against the management or staff of the Transport Authority for allegedly staging the illegal Christmas party. He was also asked whether the government's treatment of several Cabinet ministers who flouted the DRAMA measures at Shenseea's album launch, where they appeared mask-less and not observing social distancing requirements, days before the DRMA measures were lifted, served to undermine Prime Minister Andrew Holness' own authority in this case.

“I did not see that (Gleaner newspaper) report,” Morgan claimed after being asked about the media report on the alleged party.

“It would be challenging for me to respond or comment on something I've not seen,” Morgan added with the reporter who asked the question responding with “really minister?”

“I did not see it. I did not see it,” Morgan insisted.

The five Cabinet ministers at Shenseea's album launch on March 15 on Campbell Boulevard in Kingston were Dr Nigel Clarke, Olivia Grange, Dr Christopher Tufton, Floyd Green, and Deputy Prime Minister Dr Horace Chang. Grange, the minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport, was shown wearing a mask but Tufton, the minister of health and wellness; Clarke, the minister of finance and the public service and Chang, the minister of national security were photographed without masks.

The ministers were not social distancing either and it would be another three days before the DRMA measures would be lifted on March 18.

Regarding the DRMA-breaching ministers, Morgan reminded that Holness commented in the Parliament where he instructed Grange to collect a “$100,000 fine” from each of the offending ministers.

“I will confirm to you that the ministers have been very willing and cooperative in that approach. I suspect Minister Grange will announce soon where those funds will go and the rest of that story,” he added.

“As it relates to the Transport Authority, it's something that we need to look at...you're saying that they breached the DRMA, that should be a police matter don't you think?” Morgan asked rhetorically before answering with “I think so. They (the police) are the constituted authority on that...”

In England, persons in government were fined less than two weeks ago following police investigations into illegal parties held last year. This is despite the fact that COVID-19 restrictions have already been lifted in that country. Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself continues to be under police investigations for parties that were reportedly held at his Downing Street residence.

The Holness administration and the police have faced criticism for the treatment of the cabinet ministers, in particular those with responsibility under the DRMA, in a situation where thousands of Jamaicans have been fined for breaching the DRMA, some of whom were hit with fines of up to $200,000.

The police have repeatedly said they can't act without the evidence.