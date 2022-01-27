Morgan to miss final T20 matches after sustaining quad injury

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — England Men's captain Eoin Morgan will miss the final two matches of the international Twenty20 cricket series against West Indies with a low-grade quadriceps injury.

Morgan sat out the third T20 in Barbados on Wednesday night after he felt pain in his right quad during the warm-up.

Follow-up testing revealed he sustained a right thigh muscle injury which, whilst relatively minor, will prevent him from playing further games during the current tour.

