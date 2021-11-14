Morland Wilson welcomes SOE for Westmoreland

Member of Parliament [MP] for Westmoreland Western, Morland Wilson, has welcomed the imposition of a State of Emergency [SOE] in the parish.

Additionally, Wilson has stated his support for the emergency measure. He has cited the “swift and decisive action by the Government" in imposing the SOE, following Saturday's shooting incidents in the parish which left five people dead.

Wilson, a first term MP, commented on the surge in violent crimes in the Westmoreland, noting that the parish was last placed under these enhanced security measures in 2019.

He said the SOE then “resulted in a drastic reduction in crime and criminal activities across the parish.”

“We are anticipating similar results with these new measures, where the rights of Jamaicans are upheld as we take back communities and restore law and order,” Wilson said in a media statement.

While encouraging residents to strictly adhere to the instructions and directives given by the security forces as they go about enforcing the law, Wilson said: “Our security and that of our loved ones and community requires a collective approach and can only be guaranteed through the united and direct efforts of the citizens, the Ministry of National Security and stakeholders in our communities.”

He is urging Jamaicans to be extra vigilant as the Christmas season approaches.