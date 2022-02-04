Moroccan rescuers dig to save boy stuck down well for 3 days

Moroccan rescuers dig to save boy stuck down well for 3 daysFriday, February 04, 2022
|
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Rescue workers in northern Morocco are frantically digging for a second straight day to reach a 5-year-old boy trapped down a 32-meter (105-foot) deep well, officials said Thursday.
The boy has been stuck in the well, located in the northern village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, since Tuesday evening. Rescuers said Thursday they have managed to get down oxygen and water to him, and got a response from him.
“I pray and beg God that he comes out of that well alive and safe,” his mother Wassima Kharchich told local television 2M. “Please God, ease my pain and his, in that hole of dust.”
Khalid Agoram, the boy's father, told another local broadcaster that he had been looking for his son for hours on Tuesday before discovering that he had fallen into the well.
Rescue workers used a rope to provide an oxygen tube and water to the boy, but were unable to reach the hole where he is trapped. They also sent down a CCTV camera to monitor him, according to Morocco's official MAP news agency.
Rescue workers used five bulldozers to dig a hole parallel to the well in an attempt to reach the boy, identified as Rayan, MAP said. Local officials said rescuers have so far reached 19 meters.
“I managed to communicate with the child and asked if he could hear me. There was a response. I waited for a minute and saw that he began using the oxygen,” Red Crescent volunteer Imad Fahmy told 2M.
Medical staff are on site to attend to the boy, with a helicopter on standby to transport him to the nearest hospital.
Government spokesperson Mustapha Baytas said Thursday that the government is closely monitoring the situation, studying different ways to help save the child.
Thousands of Moroccans took to social media to express their sympathy with the boy and his family. The hashtag #SaveRayan has been trending for hours in Morocco and Twitter posts have brought global attention to the rescue efforts.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy