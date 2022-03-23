Morris Chestnut receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, United States — American actor, Morris Chestnut, is the recipient of the 2,716th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to a report from CBS News, the star was dedicated to Chestnut in a ceremony at 6353 Hollywood Boulevard on Wednesday morning.

Chestnut who is best known for his roles in such films as "Boyz n the Hood," "The Brothers," "The Perfect Holiday," "Think Like a Man," "The Best Man" and its sequel, "The Best Man Holiday", was described as a "man of many talents and one of Hollywood's favourite leading men" by Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The star was dedicated in the category of Motion Pictures.

In a statement published on the Walk of Fame's official website, Martinez said "Morris Chestnut is a man of many talents and one of Hollywood's favourite leading men who has been seen in some of the entertainment world's most popular television shows and films. We are proud to welcome him to our famed Walk of Fame where all his fans can come and visit his star.”