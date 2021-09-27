Morris says next PNP administration will implement legislation to protect senior citizens' rights

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Opposition Spokesperson for Labour and Social Security, Senator Dr Floyd Morris, has expressed his solidarity with senior citizens during Senior Citizen's Week 2021.

In a statement today Morris said the People's National Party (PNP) has long supported the elderly by implementing programmes and policies that specifically cater to their needs.

“The establishment of the Jamaica Drugs for the Elderly Programme (JADEP) in the 1990s, the creation of the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) and the National Insurance Health Plan-NI Gold in the mid-2000, were all initiatives by the PNP to improve the quality of life of our senior citizens,” he said.

Morris said it was the PNP administration of the 1990s that first established the National Policy for Senior Citizens.

“The next PNP administration will formulate and implement legislation to protect the rights and dignity of our senior citizens. Our senior citizens deserve all the protection we can offer as they have worked in service of our beloved country,” Morris continued.

He called on all Jamaicans to ensure that they treat all senior citizens with love and respect, not just during this week of celebration, but throughout the rest of their lives.