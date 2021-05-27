Most healthcare workers in western Jamaica fully vaccinated

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is reporting that the majority of healthcare workers in the region who got the first dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine have received their second shots.

Epidemiologist at the WRHA, Dr Maung Aung, told JIS News that the elderly, persons with comorbidities and other vulnerable groups, including persons in nursing homes and infirmaries, are next in line to receive their second dose.

He is encouraging people who fall in those categories to visit the designed health facility to receive their injection.

“We have enough vaccine in the country for persons [to get the second dose] and we also invite the general public to come and take the first dose. We still are going to give it to you,” Dr Aung said.

He told JIS News that western Jamaica had recorded a total of 9,063 positive COVID-19 cases up to May 25. He said that of the number, 92 per cent have already recovered, while four per cent were reported as deaths.

“We are doing a classification as to whether or not the persons died as a result of COVID-19, so the four per cent may reduce further after the classification,” Dr Aung said.

In the meantime, he said the WRHA continues measures to reduce the rate of infection and is encouraging members of the public to continue to adhere to the safety protocols, such as the washing of hands, wearing a mask and physical distancing.

The WRHA comprises the parishes of Trelawny, Westmoreland, Hanover and St James.