Mother of alleged St James rape victim arrested

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The mother of a 15-year-old rape victim has been arrested by the St James police and is now facing charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The case involves 39-year-old Jason Rose, a pastor at an Apostolic Church in the parish, who was this week formally charged with rape.

Allegations are that the victim and her mother visited the offices of the Jamaica Constabulary Forces 's Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offenses and Child Abuse (CISOCA) yesterday (June 10), intending to give a further statement to the police to say that her initial accusation of rape was untrue.

However, the police said the child was interviewed in the presence of a Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) representative, when she explained that she was being forced to give this second statement by the accused pastor, her own mother and the pastor's wife in order for the case against him to be dropped.

She was then taken to the St James Family Court, and later taken into State care for her protection.

Meanwhile, her mother has been taken into police custody where she awaits a June 16, 2021 appearance at the Parish Court.

The St James police have also identified Kimoy Rose as a person of interest in the matter and are asking her to visit the nearest police station by midday June 11, 2021.