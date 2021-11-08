Mother of popular Youtuber murdered in Manchester

Mother of popular Youtuber murdered in ManchesterMonday, November 08, 2021
Emerging artiste and popular Youtuber Nklyne is mourning the gruesome death of his mother, 54-year-old Lorna Lake, a farmer, who was killed on Friday night.
She was found in bushes in Blenheim, Manchester near the home she shared with her common-law husband. She was first reported as being kidnapped on Friday night until the gruesome discovery of her body hours later. A picture of a dead female surfaced online and several sources reported that the “Guard” artiste's mother was found dead.
The deceased is also the mother of vloggers Twi and Vinch.
Police reports are that about 9 pm Friday, Lake and her husband were at home when a robber entered demanding money. The robber reportedly took them outside and tied them up in nearby bushes. Lake's partner was brutally beaten before collapsing. It is understood he is receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Believing that the husband was dead, the robber took Lake to another area in nearby bushes where she was beaten to death.
Lake's bruised body was later found by the police face down, after the police were alerted about her abduction. She was taken to the hospital , where she was pronounced dead
