Mother on manslaughter charges over children's death following fire

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Christian Johnson an unemployed 25-year-old woman of Lilliput, St James was arrested and charged with manslaughter following an incident which occurred on Wednesday, May 21, 2021.

Reports are that about 9:00 pm, in the community of Barrett Hall in the parish, Johnson the mother of two minors reportedly left both children in a one bedroom board house and went to a shop in the community. Shortly afterwards she heard that the house was on fire with the two children trapped inside.

She rushed back to the house which was completely engulfed in flames. Residents in the community attempted to extinguish the blaze, however, their efforts proved futile. The minors were later pronounced dead.

Johnson was arrested and subsequently charged.

Her Court date is being finalised.