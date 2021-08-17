Motor vehicle crash slows traffic in Ocho Rios

Motor vehicle crash slows traffic in Ocho RiosTuesday, August 17, 2021
|
ST ANN, Jamaica— Traffic is now moving slowly along the Ocho Rios main road, leading to the Edward Seaga Highway, following a motor vehicle crash a short while ago.
A black Honda CRV overturned and landed on its roof in bushes along the roadway. The driver, believed to be in his late 30s, received minor injuries. Another motorist took him to the hospital.
Branch director of the Red Cross Society in St Ann, Karen Brown, who was spotted on the scene, urged motorists to be cautious.
“In light of the inclement weather that is affecting St Ann, I'd like to urge road users and motorists to drive with caution so as to reduce the risk of loss of lives and injuries. We are aware that the health facilities are currently burdened and we want to reduce the emergencies that go into these hospitals,” Brown said.
Akera Davis
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy