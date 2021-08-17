Motor vehicle crash slows traffic in Ocho Rios

ST ANN, Jamaica— Traffic is now moving slowly along the Ocho Rios main road, leading to the Edward Seaga Highway, following a motor vehicle crash a short while ago.

A black Honda CRV overturned and landed on its roof in bushes along the roadway. The driver, believed to be in his late 30s, received minor injuries. Another motorist took him to the hospital.

Branch director of the Red Cross Society in St Ann, Karen Brown, who was spotted on the scene, urged motorists to be cautious.

“In light of the inclement weather that is affecting St Ann, I'd like to urge road users and motorists to drive with caution so as to reduce the risk of loss of lives and injuries. We are aware that the health facilities are currently burdened and we want to reduce the emergencies that go into these hospitals,” Brown said.

Akera Davis