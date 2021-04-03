Motor vehicle of missing Clarendon teacher found, man killed

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The motor vehicle belonging to missing Clarendon teacher Natalie Dawkins was recovered in St Catherine this afternoon.

One man was reportedly killed and a firearm seized during its recovery.

Dawkins, who teaches at Four Paths Primary School, has been missing since Tuesday, March 30.

She was last seen at home in Denbigh Kraal by a neighbour who alerted her to her car alarm going off.

Her handbag was found on the Spanish Town leg of Highway 2000 on Wednesday.

The police said her relatives tried contacting her but the calls went unanswered. When relatives went to Dawkins' house they realised that her car and other items were missing.

Dawkins is of dark complexion, medium build and about 139 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall. Her attire at the time of her disappearance is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Natalie Dawkins is being asked to contact the Four Paths Police at 876-987-0429/987-0489, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

