Motorcyclist dies in St Ann collision

ST ANN, Jamaica— A motorcyclist died after a traffic collision on a section of the Moneague Bypass in St Ann on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Andre Edwards of Nugent Street in Ewarton, St Catherine.

A female who was a pillion rider sustained minor injuries.

According to reports, about 10:05 pm, Edwards was driving a motorcycle with the pillion from Golden Grove towards Ewarton when, upon reaching the roadway in Moneague, he failed to negotiate a turn and crashed into an embankment.

Edwards and the woman were taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while being treated.

The woman was treated and released.

Approximately three persons have died as a result of motor vehicle crashes in St Ann over the Christmas period.

Several others sustained injuries also stemming from the crashes and had to seek treatment.

In one of the traffic collisions on Christmas Day, 29-year-old Devroy Raymond of Mount Edgecombe, Runaway Bay in St Ann, died after the Toyota Mark X he was driving crashed on the Pear Tree Bottom main road in Discovery Bay, also in St Ann.

Two females who were travelling in the vehicle had to be rushed to hospital.