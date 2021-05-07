Motorcyclist hospitalised following Mandeville crash

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A motorcyclist has been hospitalised following an accident on lower deCarteret Road in Mandeville a short while ago.

Eyewitness report that shortly after 1:00 pm a Toyota RAV4 collided with the motorcyclist.

He was reportedly flung from the motorcycle on impact.

A nurse who was at a nearby gym rushed to the motorcyclist’s assistance.

She told OBSERVER ONLINE that he sustained head and neck injuries.

A passing motorist rushed the injured man to the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

The female driver of the Toyota RAV4 was later taken to hospital by the police. She received minor injuries to her left hand.

Kasey Williams