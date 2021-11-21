Motorcyclist injured in Porus

MANCHESTER, Jamaica - A motorcyclist has been hospitalised following a two-vehicle collision on the Porus main road in Manchester on Saturday.

Preliminary reports are that shortly before 7:00 pm, a man was driving a motorcycle on the roadway when it collided with a Toyota Hilux pickup.



The injured man was rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.



The driver of the Hilux escaped serious injury.



- Kasey Williams