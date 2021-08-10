Motorcyclist killed after slamming into parked truck

Motorcyclist killed after slamming into parked truckTuesday, August 10, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A motorcyclist was killed on Manning's Hill Road today and his pillion hospitalized in critical condition.
The crash happened just before midday.
The deceased man has been identified as 26-year-old Jevaugh Clarke of a Manning's Hill Road address.
Reports are that the now deceased was driving his motorcycle when he lost control of the vehicle and it slammed into the back of a parked truck.
The motorcycle was removed from the scene by unknown individuals.
Police are now searching for the motor bike.
