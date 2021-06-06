Motorcyclist killed in Devil's Race Course crash

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A motorcyclist who was reportedly not wearing a helmet died yesterday from injuries he received in a crash on the Devil's Race Course in Guys Hill, St Catherine.

Dead is 55-year-old Alfred Lawrence, a farmer of Bonnet district, St Catherine.

Lawrence was reportedly driving his Wassy motorcycle along the roadway towards Guys Hill when it collided with a Toyota Probox taxicab about 7:45 am.

The police said Lawrence received serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and one of the passengers of the taxicab also complained of injuries and sought medical attention, the police said.