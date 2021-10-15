Motorcyclist killed in Manchester crash

Motorcyclist killed in Manchester crashFriday, October 15, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A motorcyclist died as a result of injuries he sustained in a three-vehicle collision on the Melrose Bypass in Manchester this morning.
His identity is yet to be released by the police.
The accident occurred about 10 a.m. and involved Honda and Toyota motorcars.
The motorcyclist was flung from his bike on impact.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The drivers of the two motorcars received injuries and were taken to hospital.
Kasey Williams
