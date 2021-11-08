Motorcyclist killed in St Thomas crash

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — A motorcyclist has died after a traffic collision on the Hampton Court main road in St Thomas on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Osshaunie Richards.

Reports are that about 9:30 am, Richards was driving his motorcycle in the Hampton Court Meadows area when the vehicle collided with a motor car.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The female driver of the motorcar was breath tested, interviewed and released without charges.