Motorcyclist perishes in crash

A motorcyclist died on Wednesday night as a result of injuries he sustained in a crash along the Dunbeholden main road in Portmore, St Catherine.

The incident took place at about 8 pm.

The deceased has not yet been identified.

A representative from the Constabulary's Communications Unit told OBSERVER ONLINE that the driver lost control of the bike and ran off the road.

"The person was riding a Yeng Yeng motorcycle and it reportedly got out of control, and crashed,” the representative said.

More details soon.