Motorcyclist perishes in crash

Motorcyclist perishes in crashThursday, March 31, 2022
|
A motorcyclist died on Wednesday night as a result of injuries he sustained in a crash along the Dunbeholden main road in Portmore, St Catherine.
The incident took place at about 8 pm.
The deceased has not yet been identified.
A representative from the Constabulary's Communications Unit told OBSERVER ONLINE that the driver lost control of the bike and ran off the road.
"The person was riding a Yeng Yeng motorcycle and it reportedly got out of control, and crashed,” the representative said.
More details soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy