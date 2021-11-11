Motorcyclist shot dead

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man who was driving a motorcycle was shot and killed Thursday morning at the intersection of Molynes Road and Queensborough in St Andrew.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Damique Mullings of a Molynes Road address.

The incident happened about 10:45 am.

An eyewitness told OBSERVER ONLINE that he was shot by someone driving in a dark grey motor car.

More details to come.

Brittny Hutchinson