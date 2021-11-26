Motorcyclist shot to death in Negril

Motorcyclist shot to death in NegrilFriday, November 26, 2021
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — An unidentified man was fatally shot by another motorcyclist while riding along the Nampriel main road in Negril this afternoon.
Reports are that the shooting took place about 2:30 pm and the man died on the spot.
The police are yet to make a breakthrough in the incident which caused a pileup of traffic for more than an hour.
The killing of the motorcyclist follows the slaying of a teenager and injuring of three others, including a toddler, in the Hartford area of the parish Thursday night. Five murders have been recorded in the parish since the implementation of a state of public emergency (SOE) two weeks ago.
Anthony Lewis
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy