Motorcyclist shot to death in Negril

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — An unidentified man was fatally shot by another motorcyclist while riding along the Nampriel main road in Negril this afternoon.

Reports are that the shooting took place about 2:30 pm and the man died on the spot.

The police are yet to make a breakthrough in the incident which caused a pileup of traffic for more than an hour.

The killing of the motorcyclist follows the slaying of a teenager and injuring of three others, including a toddler, in the Hartford area of the parish Thursday night. Five murders have been recorded in the parish since the implementation of a state of public emergency (SOE) two weeks ago.

Anthony Lewis