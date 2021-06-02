Motorcyclists top traffic fatalities in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — This western parish continues to have the country's highest number of road fatalities, with motorcyclists making up the bulk of those killed on the roads.

According to the latest data provided by the Road Safety Unit (RSU), so far this year there have been 30 deaths from 27 fatal crashes in the parish. For the same period last year, Westmoreland had 27 fatalities from 25 fatal crashes. For both years, 14 of those who died were motorcyclists.

Last year a virtual training and motorcycle riding simulator programme was launched at the Petersfield Vocational Training Centre in the parish. The goal was to teach bikers how to safely ride their motorcycles. Those who completed the course were certified and given two helmets. The problems persist, however.

“The guys are riding without helmets, they're riding at crazy speed and they're riding at nights without lights,” assistant commissioner of police in charge of the Area One Police Division Clifford Chambers told OBSERVER ONLINE on Wednesday.

According to the RSU, 35 per cent of the 195 people killed across the country since the start of the year were motorcyclists.

Meanwhile, Westmoreland's 30 total traffic deaths account for more than 15 per cent of all the traffic related fatalities across the island so far, helping to push up the numbers for the entire Area One Police Division. This is a continuation of the trend seen in Area One over the past year.

There were 49 fatal crashes that left 54 people dead in the division in the first five months of 2020, while the numbers have respectively increased to 58 and 66 so far this year.

Kimberley Peddie