Motorist charged in death of motorcyclist

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The driver of a pick-up truck has been charged by the Four Paths police in Clarendon for causing death by dangerous driving following a collision along the Clarendon Park main road Thursday afternoon.

Charged is 45-year-old construction worker Gary Blackwood from St Elizabeth.

Thirty-three-year-old construction worker Andrew Clarke died from injuries he received after he was hit from his motorcycle while on his way home from work shortly after 4 o'clock yesterday.

Clarke who is from the Decoy community in Toll Gate, was struck by a Ford Ranger pick-up truck travelling easterly along the Clarendon Park main road in the vicinity of the Cool Oasis gas station.

According to the police, the driver of the pick-up was in the process of overtaking when he collided with Clarke who was traveling in the opposite direction.

Clarke was taken to the May Pen Hospital where he was pronounced dead.