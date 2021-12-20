Motorist dies after slamming into light pole in St Thomas

Motorist dies after slamming into light pole in St ThomasMonday, December 20, 2021
|
ST THOMAS, Jamaica - A 46-year-old man died Saturday after his motor vehicle slammed into a utility pole along the Albion main road in St Thomas.
He has been identified as Noel Folkes of Llandewey district in Yallahs, St Thomas.
The Yallahs police reported that about 5:10 pm, Folkes was driving a Nissan AD Wagon along the roadway when he reportedly tried to overtake another vehicle.
He allegedly lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a utility pole.
Folkes was assisted by other motorists and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigations are continuing.
