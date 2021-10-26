Motorists advised to check speedometer reading on fitness certificate

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Motorists are being advised to ensure that the speedometer reading on their motor vehicle corresponds with that on the fitness certificate that is issued at the examination depot after the vehicle has been tested.

Island Traffic Authority (ITA) Director, Kenute Hare, said it has been observed that a large number of people have speedometer readings that are different from that which is on the fitness certificate.

“That could be for a multiplicity of reasons, so we want persons not to leave the depot without checking your documents… to make sure that everything is correct. Check that your name is spelt correctly, check everything. Don't just collect the document and leave,” he cautioned.

Hare said that if a mileage correction has to be done, there is a process that has to be followed, so the prudent thing to do is to ensure that the information is correct at the point of receipt of the fitness certificate.

The ITA Director also issued a reminder that no fees are to be paid at any of the island's examination depots.

“We don't collect there, we don't have cashiers there. All fees are to be paid at the offices of Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ), so pay your fees there and we will provide the requisite services,” he said.

Hare added that several of the services may be paid for online, including fitness. “Virtual payments are accepted, so you can pay for your fitness on the TAJ website and we… know whether you pay or not because there is an integrated system between us (ITA) and TAJ,” he noted.

Hare said the ITA is committed to ensuring that the vehicular safety component of the road-safety apparatus is properly enforced and is inviting the public to play a role in the process.

“The ITA is going through a transformation and we want the Jamaican people to work with us. If there are any issues whatsoever that you encounter at the Island Traffic Authority depots that you believe that we need to address, feel free to email us,” he said.

“We are on Twitter and Instagram or you can email us dita@mtw.gov.jm, so whatever issues you are having you can let us know. We are here to serve the interest of all road users for road safety,” Hare noted.

The ITA Director indicated that the current projection is for more than 450 road fatalities in 2021 and gave the assurance that the authority is working hard to prevent this from happening.

JIS