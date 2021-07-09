Mottley wants Barbados to 'walk the walk' for climate change with a major reduction in emissions

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados— Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley is looking to eliminate Barbados' fossil emissions by 2030 with an alternative goal of at least reducing it from 7.7 tonnes per person per year to 2.3 tonnes.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday morning in Barbados, alongside the president of United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), Alok Sharma, Mottley outlined a slew of initiatives that she said will enable Barbados to achieve the objective.

According to Mottley, Barbados, like other small island developing states, will need the help of the world's wealthy countries to achieve the objective of reducing emissions. She believes they will also have to do their part as well.

“We have to be prepared not just to talk the talk but to walk the walk. We hope, however, that the global community, and we start first now with the G20 countries, will recognise that this is not a battle that any of us can win singularly.

“It requires the global commitment and that includes the large G20 countries, whose actions, will actually have a significant impact on the reduction of the greenhouse gasses that we want to see globally,” Mottley said.

Mottley stated that Barbados believes that there can be an “unconditional commitment” to be fossil free in the electricity and transportation sectors by 2030, but this as with many of the goals, will be reviewed in 2025 to include industrial development and agriculture.

“I am confident that within the next three years, through both technical assistance as well as our own reengineering of some of the ways in which we do things that we will therefore be able to expand that ambition, the next time we look at it in 2025,” she said.

According to Mottley, among the National Determined Contributions (NDR) that Barbados will make for climate change, will be a roots to reefs programme, which she said will seek to control the flow of materials from the roots in the waterways to the reefs at the bottom.

She said this will include agriculture runoffs, sewage and strengthening the island's building blocks significantly.

The NDR also includes a deliberate focus on using distributive generation to provide modern energy access to build resilience for low-income households, which will have photovoltaic panels to reduce emissions.

Meanwhile, Sharma praised the efforts outlined by Mottley and believes it will set a precedent for other nations to follow, especially those who produce the majority of the emissions.

“I applaud the level of ambition shown with the aim to become a fossil fuel free island by 2030 and the reality is that such action is absolutely vital, not only in terms of reducing the emissions but quite frankly in terms of the leadership it displays.

“It challenges other countries, particularly the biggest emitters to raise their own ambition and to help keep the goals of the Parish agreement within reach and keep alive the goal of limiting the average rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees,” Sharma said.