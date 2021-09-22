Mount Pleasant advance on aggregate to semis after stalemate with Harbour View

Mount Pleasant advance on aggregate to semis after stalemate with Harbour ViewWednesday, September 22, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Mount Pleasant FA secured their spot in the final four of the Jamaica Premier League after playing out a 1-1 draw with Harbour View FC in the return leg of their quarterfinal at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence today. Mount Pleasant, who had won the first leg 3-1 on Saturday, advanced with an aggregate score of 4-2.
Harbour View threatened to turn the tie on its head when Oshane Staple fired home powerfully to make it 1-0 in only the fourth minute of play.
With the aggregate score reading Mount Pleasant 3-2 Harbour View, the Ludlow Bernard coached team went in search of a second goal to bring the tie level and came close to a second when the ball bounced off the shoulder of Tevin Scott and dribbled just wide of the goal.
The chances were few and far between after that. Mount Pleasant defender Sue-Lae McCalla got a chance to restore parity before half time, but somehow managed to miss a sitter from four yards out.
With his attackers failing to make an impression in the first half, Mount Pleasant Technical Director, Wally Downes, brought in the red hot Jourdain Fletcher to help drive the team forward at the start of the second half.
Early in the second half Cristojaye Daley, who was the main man for Harbour View in the first leg, came close to adding to his team's lead with a low drive that almost crept into the corner of goal, but it was well saved by Shaven-Sean Paul.
With both sets of midfielders battling for supremacy there was little happening in either penalty area.
Then almost out of nothing Mount Pleasant equalized. An innocuous long ball out of the Mount Pleasant defense, which should have been cleared by Casseam Priestly, was not dealt with by the defender and the indecision between him and Tafari Chambers allowed Fletcher to swoop in between the pair and lob the ball into the empty net. This took the score on the day to 1-1 on and 4-2 on aggregate.
From there Mount Pleasant comfortably saw out the game to advance to the semi-finals where they will meet regular season table toppers Waterhouse FC.
