Mount Pleasant defeat Dunbeholden in seven-goal thriller to secure JPL play-off berth

Mount Pleasant defeat Dunbeholden in seven-goal thriller to secure JPL play-off berthFriday, September 10, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Mount Pleasant FA became the third team to secure playoff in the Jamaica Premier League season when they hammered Dunbeholden FC 5-2 in the second game of a triple header at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre today to go to 18 points, one behind league leaders Waterhouse FC.
Two goals from Jourdaine Fletcher helped seal the win for the Wally Downes-coached team, while the fate of Dunbeholden now hangs in the balance.
Dunbeholden got off to the perfect start when they took the lead through Mark Miller in the 13th minute but Mount Pleasant responded two minutes later. A thunderous free kick from distance from Alwayne Harvey crashed against the crossbar and ricocheted off goalkeeper and into the goal for 1-1 in the 15th minute.
Dunbeholden restored their advantage in the 21st minute when Atapharoy Bygrave slotted home calmly from the penalty spot to make it 2-1.
But just as they did when they went behind the first time, Mount Pleasant had a quick response, this time through another beautiful strike from Kevaughn Isaacs in 26th minute.
They then went ahead for the first time in the contest when Jourdaine Fletcher scored to make it 3-2 in the 35th minute.
Dunbeholden shot themselves in the foot when a mix-up between captain Shaquille Dyer and substitute goalkeeper Damion Hyatt allowed Kesslon Hall to stroke the ball into an empty net to make it 4-2 to Mount Pleasant in the 62nd minute.
Fletcher then rounded out a good performance for himself and his team when he blasted home from just inside the area to make it 5-2 in the 75th minute.
The win assures Mount Pleasant of a playoff spot, while Dundeholden, who remain on 14 points, must now sweat over the result of the game between Harbour View and Arnett Gardens to know if they will advance to the playoffs.
Dwayne Richards
