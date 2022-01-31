Mount Pleasant defeat Vere United

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Mount Pleasant Football Academy maintained their perfect win record in the Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel, beating Vere United 1-0 at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Monday.

Keslan Hall came off the bench to score the game's only goal as the St Ann club joined Waterhouse FC on three wins at the top of the points table.

It was Vere United's second loss in three games.

Hall, the only player left who represented Mount Pleasant before they were promoted to the Premier League, made the difference when he powered his way past two defenders and guided the ball past the Vere United goalkeeper in the 79th minute.

It was his first game of the season after a hamstring injury kept him out of the previous two games.

Paul A Reid