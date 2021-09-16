Mount Pleasant finding goals at the right time of the season

Mount Pleasant FA have scored eight goals in their last three games in the Jamaica Premier League and this has been very pleasing to Technical Director Wally Downes.

After struggling to score goals for much of the season, the Mount Pleasant strikers have now found their range at the perfect time, as the playoffs begin this weekend with the quarterfinal round.

The team from St Ann will come up against Harbour View FC in the two-way play-off and will be fancying their chances now that they have found their range.

Since taking over the reins at Mount Pleasant, Downes has been working on a new style of play and has been happy with what has transpired on the whole, but has been left frustrated with their form in front of goal, up until now.

“We've got into real good positions in the final third and we've been wasteful with some of the chances. (Friday) our quality was there. If this was a regular season, 30-odd games, I would be looking at this and saying well we are playing well and haven't scored, that will turn, because we are having a lot of the ball, we are creating chances. But when it's a short season like this one, it had to turn quickly.

“I wasn't really worried about the way we were playing, because I knew the goals would come if we kept dominating teams the way we did, it's taken till today for that to come right for us,” he explained.

The manager admitted to being left frustrated with the rate of return in front of goal, based on the number of goal scoring chances that they have been able to manufacture game after game.

“We've dominated games and created enough chances to score five goals in games. When I reviewed the games we've played, we dominated the ball to the final third, we get in good positions and we've been wasteful. We could have scored lots more goals this year, it's been a real disappointment for me and today we've started to put the ball in the net.”

He explained that dominating the ball in midfield was way less important than being efficient in the opponent's box.

“It doesn't matter how well you play. A lot of that is just propaganda in midfield. It's what happens in their box, it's what happens in our box. Our box has been fine, our defense has been really solid, terrific, but as you can see, we weren't scoring enough goals,” he complained.

But with the goals now coming in buckets, Downes will be backing his boys to get the better of Harbour View who they lost to 0-2 in match week three.

