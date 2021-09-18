Mount Pleasant take big advantage after 3-1 beating of Harbour View in JPL quarterfinal

Mount Pleasant FA took a huge advantage into the second leg of the quarterfinal of the Jamaica Premier League after they beat Harbour View 3-1 at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Saturday.

Goals from Devonte Campbell, Kesslon Hall and Jourdain Fletcher gave Mount Pleasant a 3-0 lead before Tyrese Williams replied late on for Harbour View.

Harbour View began the game on the front foot and created the first chance of the game in the 7th minute when a neat build up saw Cristojaye Daley fire off a shot at the near post that was well saved by Akel Clarke in the Mount Pleasant goal.

Clarke was called into action again when the lively Daley fired a shot from an acute angle that he had to tip over for a corner.

Mount Pleasant did well to withstand the Harbour View pressure and scored against the run of play when Campbell beat Chambers at the near post with a powerful drive in the 30th minute.

Campbell had another chance shortly after with another shot that went into the side netting.

Harbour View came close to an equalizer when a Lovel Palmer shot was cleared off the line by Kevin Layne following a free kick.

Mount Pleasant took the 1-0 advantage into the half time break and doubled their advantage early in the second half when Kesslon Hall lobbed Chambers to make it 2-0 in the 54th minute after running on to a through ball.

Jourdain Fletcher then stroked the ball home to make it 3-0 in the 75th minute after a right sided cross from Alwayne Harvey who had no pressure from the Harbour View defence

Oquassa Chong had a chance to reduce the deficit when he received the ball dead centre of the goal, but he hit the upright with his shot.

Harbour View were given a lifeline when an Oshane Staple shot hit the crossbar and rebound into the path of Tyrese Williams who headed home from three yards to make it 3-1.

The two teams will meet in the return leg at the same venue next Wednesday.

-Dwayne Richards