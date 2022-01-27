Mr Lexx on anti-smoking campaign following hospitalisation

Veteran dancehall artiste, Mr Lexx has been using his social media platform to warn individuals on the harmful effects of smoking. This after the entertainer was recently hospitalised for a collapsed right lung and had to undergo emergency surgery.

Mr Lexx, who is still in the hospital, took to Twitter to chronicle his medical ordeal.

In several tweets, the 90s dancehall front-runner shared that he has been experiencing overwhelming pain. In one video post, the artiste can be seen clutching his hospital bed, his right side heavily bandaged, a tube protruding from beneath the wrap while a nurse tends to him.

“Jus wanna share this wid me friend dem weh smoke. Every 12 hours a different set of needles an medications. U cyah imagine the pain. Smfh,” he captioned the footage. He went on to reveal that he hardly ever smoked cigarettes and thus his current state must be as a result of "weed smoking."

Since then, the entertainer has been filling his posts with the hashtag, #stopsmokingnow as he urged individuals who engage in the practice to quit.

“To my friends who smoke. PLEASE STOP. To the people I don't know, find a way. Find a reason but PLEASE STOP. #stopsmokingnow,” he tweeted on Thursday, asking others to retweet his message using his hashtag.

It is still unclear how dire the deejay's health situation is at this time. But in a tweet on Thursday also, Mr Lexx shared that he should have been discharged but has to spend some more time at the medical facility as his situation has got 'worst'. He then revealed that he was scared for himself but even more fearful for his friends whom he said 'smoke harder' than him. He also shared that he will be taking a break from social media to rest.