Mt Pleasant, Waterhouse play to 1-1 stalemate

Mt Pleasant, Waterhouse play to 1-1 stalemateSunday, February 27, 2022
|
DRAX HALL, St Ann - Mt Pleasant FA gave up an early lead and were held to a 1-1 draw by Waterhouse FC in their Jamaica Premier League game played at Drax Hall in St Ann on Saturday.
Allan Ottey continued his revival with an early goal to put Mt Pleasant into the lead in front of their home crowd, but Denardo Thomas equalised for Waterhouse late in the game as the teams shared the spoils.
Mt Pleasant missed the chance to widen their lead at the top of the points tables.
They still lead on 17 points, three more than Waterhouse.
Ottey, the former ReggaeBoyz striker, fired Mt Pleasant into the lead after just 16 minutes but despite dominating ball possession, they were unable to convert their chances.
They were made to pay for their missed chances when Thomas grabbed the equaliser in the 69th minute.
-Paul A Reid
